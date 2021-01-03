CROP Hunger Walk a success

CROP Hunger Walk was a success

Many thanks to all who helped make our 13th Danville Area CROP Hunger Walk a big success.

In spite of the worldwide pandemic, we raised more funds to combat hunger than we have ever raised before. We raised $20,832.31, bringing our total since the Danville CROP Walk was established to $200,231.39! God’s Storehouse will receive $5,083.08 and the remainder will be sent to Church World Service to benefit programs that help alleviate poverty in developing countries and in the U.S.

We would like to express sincere appreciation to Family Eyecare Center, our presenting sponsor, and to our other sponsors: COPC; Cutright Dentistry; Dewberry; Episcopal Church of the Epiphany; First Presbyterian Church Chancel and Handbell Choirs; God’s Storehouse Board of Directors; La Nostra Cucina; Malcom Mallery, DDS; Piedmont Printing and Graphics; Samuel V. Mesaros, DDS; St. Luke’s United Methodist Church; Townes Funeral Home; Trinity Baptist Church; White Flint Farm; and Wilkins & Co. Realtors.