CROP Hunger Walk a success

CROP Hunger Walk was a success
Many thanks to all who helped make our 13th Danville Area CROP Hunger Walk a big success.
In spite of the worldwide pandemic, we raised more funds to combat hunger than we have ever raised before. We raised $20,832.31, bringing our total since the Danville CROP Walk was established to $200,231.39! God’s Storehouse will receive $5,083.08 and the remainder will be sent to Church World Service to benefit programs that help alleviate poverty in developing countries and in the U.S.
We would like to express sincere appreciation to Family Eyecare Center, our presenting sponsor, and to our other sponsors: COPC; Cutright Dentistry; Dewberry; Episcopal Church of the Epiphany; First Presbyterian Church Chancel and Handbell Choirs; God’s Storehouse Board of Directors; La Nostra Cucina; Malcom Mallery, DDS; Piedmont Printing and Graphics; Samuel V. Mesaros, DDS; St. Luke’s United Methodist Church; Townes Funeral Home; Trinity Baptist Church; White Flint Farm; and Wilkins & Co. Realtors.
Thanks to the following participating groups: Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, Schoolfield Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, Unity Presbyterian Church, George Washington High School Choir, God’s Storehouse Volunteers, Adventist Youth Society, College Park Baptist Church, Moffett Memorial Baptist Church and Speech and Occupational Therapy Specialists.
Our planning team members — Sherri Tuck, Lee Ann Sheridan, Evie Jackson, Lin and Gary Benefield, Robert and Margaret Wooding, Beth Bauman, Jackie Rochford, Barbara Wilkins, and Avis Burs — worked for many months to make our walk possible. Thank you.
We are already looking ahead to next year’s walk as we seek to benefit those who are struggling with hunger. We hope all will join us. Please visit our website at danvillecropwalk.org.
JOUETTE ROWE
Danville Area CROP
Walk Coordinator