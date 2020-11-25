Uptown Martinsville is looking up for the holidays

Christmas plans are moving forward for Uptown Martinsville, even in light of continuing pandemic restrictions.
Uptown, not downtown? Back in the 1990s, business leaders in Martinsville decided that “uptown” sounded a lot more upbeat than “downtown,” and it stuck, according to Lisa Watkins, president of the MHC Chamber of Commerce.
“Like most cities and towns, large gatherings have been limited or canceled,” she said of the upcoming holiday season.
So far this year, the usual Oktoberfest and Uptown Trick or Treat have been canceled. “Due to its being outside, we are fortunate to still be able to safely hold our Uptown Tree Lighting and our Holidays at the Market,” Watkins said. “All events will be in compliance with CDC, state and local guidelines for COVID-19.
Holidays at the Market will be hosted at the Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 4 and will host 15 to 20 vendors. “
Customers can expect to find crafts, coffee, honey, jams and jellies, hand-crafted wooden items, soaps, elderberry syrup, masks, sweet treats, breads, a limited amount of fresh produce and more,” Watkins said.
Pandemic restrictions
Even though the Holiday Market will be held outside this year for the first time ever, customers will remain warm because patio heaters were purchased using funds from a Harvest Foundation Pick Up the Pace grant, Watkins said.
“The Harvest Foundation has been extremely supportive of the Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market throughout COVID-19 and has allowed us opportunities that we may not have had otherwise,” she said. “Customers will be asked to wear a face covering while at the Holiday Market, maintain social distancing and wash and sanitize their hands often.”
The Christmas Parade will be “unique” this year, according to Charles Roark, parade organizer. Roark is with Star News, which owns the parade.
“The Christmas Parade on Dec. 4 will be drive through this year in the parking lot across from Walsh’s Chicken,” he said. “The Christmas tree lighting will happen at 5:30 and the parade at 6. People can dress up their cars with lights and Christmas decorations, and they have to stay in their cars. There will be no spectators.”
Roark said there is no need to register; he hopes to have at least 50 cars participate.
» More to know:
To learn of the dates and details of events, Watkins encourages those interested to “like” and “follow” the Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market on social media.
» For Facebook: Uptown Martinsville Farmers’ Market/@martinsvillefarmersmarket. For Instagram: Martinsville Farm ers Market/@martinsvillefarm ers market.
The Chamber also is uploading videos to the Facebook page that highlight the Uptown businesses, as well as first responders and health care workers, through a state government grant. The Uptown’s website is martinsvilleuptown.net.
New small businesses
“Additionally, we will continue to promote Small Business Saturday, which this year is on Nov. 28,” Watkins said. “B-99.9 Radio Station will be doing a live remote for us this year with prizes of Uptown Bonus Bucks that may be used on Small Business Saturday only.”
Uptown Martinsville includes 235 businesses.
Even during the pandemic, Uptown Martinsville has seen several new businesses opening. Since the beginning of the year, 10 new businesses have opened or expanded:
1. Brand Builders
2. Brenda’s Catering and More
3. Fido’s Finds & Kitties Kollectibles
4. Foothill Family Services
5. Junk & Disorderly LLC
6. La Plazita
7. Pieces From the Past
8. Olive Tree Counseling, LLC
9. Scented Delights
10. THAIRapy Salon & Spa
“It is wonderful to see new businesses in our city and our existing businesses doing well,” Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson said in a release. “While 2020 has certainly been a challenge, our community has worked with our Chamber and local businesses for success.”
Watkins said the business owners and staff have been “creative, tenacious and safe.” “Their dedicated service to our community is so greatly appreciated and enabled us continue to shop and support our local economy,” she said.
Store owners speak out
The catering business has been so good so far for Brenda Stovall of Brenda’s Catering that she already is booked up through Christmas Eve.
“I cook for people,” she said. “I do sliced roast beef, hams, candied yams, seasoned green beans, homemade pound cakes, pies and cobblers. “
Her last banquet before she takes off for Christmas will be on Christmas Eve.
Susan Elzey is a freelance writer.. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.
