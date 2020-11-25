Uptown Martinsville is looking up for the holidays

Christmas plans are moving forward for Uptown Martinsville, even in light of continuing pandemic restrictions.

Uptown, not downtown? Back in the 1990s, business leaders in Martinsville decided that “uptown” sounded a lot more upbeat than “downtown,” and it stuck, according to Lisa Watkins, president of the MHC Chamber of Commerce.

“Like most cities and towns, large gatherings have been limited or canceled,” she said of the upcoming holiday season.

So far this year, the usual Oktoberfest and Uptown Trick or Treat have been canceled. “Due to its being outside, we are fortunate to still be able to safely hold our Uptown Tree Lighting and our Holidays at the Market,” Watkins said. “All events will be in compliance with CDC, state and local guidelines for COVID-19.

Holidays at the Market will be hosted at the Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 4 and will host 15 to 20 vendors. “

Customers can expect to find crafts, coffee, honey, jams and jellies, hand-crafted wooden items, soaps, elderberry syrup, masks, sweet treats, breads, a limited amount of fresh produce and more,” Watkins said.

Pandemic restrictions