Vote yes for Caesars

For the city residents that still may be on the fence on voting for Caesars Resorts, just let me reiterate what is on the line in this critical referendum.

The citizens of Danville voted almost two years ago to permit gambling within the City of Danville and at that time Rosie’s was the main driving force. Slot machines and games of chance were all they were offering with few jobs and nothing much other than that. No draw for tourists, no convention center, no hotel, no special event center to bring in national acts for entertainment and no new businesses or restaurants.

Next week, these same citizens have the opportunity to vote for Caesars Resorts to bring a world class business to the old Schoolfield Dan River Inc. property. They will bring jobs and opportunities to an area that is dying for lack of good paying jobs with good benefits. They will build a resort that will have restaurants, a spa, a special events center, a convention center, a hotel and yes, a casino.