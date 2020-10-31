Vote yes for Caesars
For the city residents that still may be on the fence on voting for Caesars Resorts, just let me reiterate what is on the line in this critical referendum.
The citizens of Danville voted almost two years ago to permit gambling within the City of Danville and at that time Rosie’s was the main driving force. Slot machines and games of chance were all they were offering with few jobs and nothing much other than that. No draw for tourists, no convention center, no hotel, no special event center to bring in national acts for entertainment and no new businesses or restaurants.
Next week, these same citizens have the opportunity to vote for Caesars Resorts to bring a world class business to the old Schoolfield Dan River Inc. property. They will bring jobs and opportunities to an area that is dying for lack of good paying jobs with good benefits. They will build a resort that will have restaurants, a spa, a special events center, a convention center, a hotel and yes, a casino.
The $20 million check they will write the city, upon approval, will go toward purchasing the Schoolfield property and moving the Danville Police Department to a new location off Memorial Drive. The tax dollars generated by the resort will go toward paying for new schools, improving our teacher’s salaries, new equipment for our first responders and new infrastructure throughout the city.
The construction of the resort will employ 900 workers and the resort will employ more than 1,300 workers paying good wages plus benefits. These workers will be able to advance through the corporation onto better jobs and other locations. Averett University is onboard with a new curriculum to supply graduates with degrees in hotel and restaurant management. Local businesses will be able to partner with Caesars to encourage visitors to spend dollars in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
There is an excitement among the business leaders and owners about the prospect of an influx of tourists to our locality. This is about progress and making Danville great again. This is about giving our children a reason to stay in the area because of the opportunities for jobs in businesses that will come to Danville and the surrounding areas. This is about a special events center to bring great national acts to Danville for our entertainment, a new convention hall to bring in customers for our businesses, new local and chain restaurants for all tastes but, lastly, for Danville to become the Shining Star of Southside.
If we fail to vote for Caesars, Rosie’s will come without an approving vote and bring nothing to the area.
JOHN T. MASON
Danville
