Dan River Region to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week

From staff reports

Marking a first for the Dan River Region, the area will join an international movement to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Dan River Region Entrepreneur Ecosystem, the official community organizer of the week, will celebrate the local entrepreneurial ecosystem with a series of events that start Monday, according to a news release.

Averett University will kick off a Fireside Chat Series from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday with a panel discussion on resiliency in 2020.

“What Have We Learned about Resiliency in 2020? Lessons from Entrepreneurs, Business, University and Government Leaders” will be held in Averett’s Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center, 150 Mountain View Ave.

To ensure social distancing in the COVID-19 era, the event is limited to the first 100 guests who register.

The Launch Place will host a virtual Big Launch Challenge “Lite” Pitch Competition from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.