Dan River Region to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week

From staff reports
Marking a first for the Dan River Region, the area will join an international movement to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week.
Dan River Region Entrepreneur Ecosystem, the official community organizer of the week, will celebrate the local entrepreneurial ecosystem with a series of events that start Monday, according to a news release.
Averett University will kick off a Fireside Chat Series from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday with a panel discussion on resiliency in 2020.
“What Have We Learned about Resiliency in 2020? Lessons from Entrepreneurs, Business, University and Government Leaders” will be held in Averett’s Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center, 150 Mountain View Ave.
To ensure social distancing in the COVID-19 era, the event is limited to the first 100 guests who register.
The Launch Place will host a virtual Big Launch Challenge “Lite” Pitch Competition from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
This year’s edition — scaled back because of COVID-19 — will include an opportunity for up to 10 companies to share their pitches with a panel of five investors representing groups from across the country, according to The Launch Place.
Danville City Council is expected to issue a proclamation on “Entrepreneurship Day” in the city of Danville that includes an address by Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones.
On Thursday, Danville Community College will host “Student Entrepreneurs: Small Business Idea Fair.”
This virtual program from 4 to 9 p.m. will including participation from regional middle and high schools and DCC’s business students. They will all be pitching small business ideas to a panel of expert judges, according to the release. Tech prizes will be awarded.
“DCC is very excited to be part of GEW and we are looking forward to again hosting student entrepreneurs at an idea fair, although this year we must do it virtually,” said Paul Fox, dean of arts, science and business at DCC. “Previous years have seen numerous innovative ideas turned into small businesses, the backbone of our economy. We anticipate sharing similar outcomes from this year’s programming as well.”
