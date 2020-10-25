Counties at odds over emergency services

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors cares about the entire Penhook community, in both Pittsylvania and Franklin Counties

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors understands it is the unmatched dedication from our volunteer network that keeps more than 20 fire and rescue agencies operational and available to respond to emergencies in every corner of the county. That also is why we have increased funding for fire and rescue services by 76% over the past two years.

Even with such a big area to cover and so many agencies to support, some of our volunteer departments, such as the Cool Branch Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, are located near the border with other localities. In these cases, we routinely cooperate with border counties to ensure that citizens are adequately served. In the case of Penhook, a community comprised of both Pittsylvania and Franklin County citizens, Pittsylvania County has been providing more service to Franklin citizens than its own.

Unfortunately, Franklin County has not been paying its fair share for this service. For more than a year, we have been asking Franklin to provide additional support to the Cool Branch Fire Company and the Cool Branch Rescue Squad.