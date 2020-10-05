Responsible citizens vote no to gambling

This letter is in response to all the “VOTE YES” signs all along the streets in the City relating to the upcoming vote to put a casino in Danville, and the communications received in the mail urging a “Yes” vote. I have seen not one “VOTE NO” sign.

Danville … “City of Churches!” I find it hard to believe that our citizens would vote to put it on the ballot, much less to have it in Danville. Let’s not be led down the garden path that this will be the panacea, that it is purported to be — jobs, hotels, additional revenue, entertainment, spa, funding for schools, and on and on. The saying comes to mind — “Act in haste; repent at leisure.”

Gambling is addictive — this we know. The Bible does not mention the word “gambling,” I don’t believe, but there are many references to “love of money,” materialism, etc. If voted in, this will take food out of children’s mouths, prevent people making their mortgage, rent or utility bill payment or medical bills.

I urge responsible citizens to vote “NO” to adding to the problems our City already has. There is already “illegal” gambling going on in our City now.

E. STOKES DANIELS, JR.

Danville