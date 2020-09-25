Nelson County officials who hosted governor this week say safety measures made risk of transmission 'negligible'

After following up with the Thomas Jefferson Health District on Friday, Carter said health officials did not recommend quarantining for those who attended the event. They instead advised closely monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19. He also said there will be no interruption to any county government services.

“There weren’t that many county staff there, and we are all maintaining social distance at our office, and we are all wearing masks,” Carter said.

The governor was not present for a larger event held off-site at Veritas Winery in Afton which consisted of roughly 50 individuals including the other members of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, Carter said. That event had similar safety precautions in place.

Carter estimated about 15 individuals were present for the event at the tunnel consisting of four officials from the county and state officials. The governor left after the completion of the event on the Augusta side of the tunnel.

Those individuals from the county included Carter, Kelly and board of supervisors chair Tommy Harvey. Reached by phone Friday, Harvey said he was not concerned for his health given the rigid safety protocols they followed during the event.