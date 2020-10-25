Rotary International continues raising awareness of polio

Special to the Register & Bee
Southside Virginia Rotary Clubs — Chatham, Martinsville Uptown, Martinsville Rotary, Rotary Club of Danville, Riverview Rotary and Rotary Evening — all support Rotary International’s efforts since 1988 to eliminate polio worldwide.
Among those efforts in raising awareness, Rotary International designated World Polio Day on Oct. 24.
Area clubs support this effort with fundraisers and volunteeer hours.
- About polio: Poliomyelitis, or polio, is a paralyzing and potentially fatal disease that still threatens children in some parts of the world. Poliovirus invades the nervous system and can cause total paralysis in hours. It can strike people of any age but mainly affects children under 5. Polio can be prevented by vaccines, but it is not curable. Unlike most diseases, polio can be eradicated.
- PolioPlus: For more than 30 years, Rotary and partners have driven the effort to eradicate polio worldwide. The PolioPlus program was the first initiative to tackle global polio eradication by vaccinating children on a massive scale. As a core partner in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, Rotary focuses on advocacy, fundraising, volunteer recruitment and awareness-building. Rotary members have contributed more than $2.1 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries from this paralyzing disease. Rotary’s advocacy efforts have played a role in decisions by governments to contribute more than $10 billion to the effort.
- Polio today: When Rotary and its partners formed the GPEI in 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries every year. Today, efforts have reduced polio cases by 99.9%, and just two countries continue to report cases of wild poliovirus: Afghanistan and Pakistan. Because of the efforts of Rotary and its partners, nearly 19 million people who would otherwise have been paralyzed are walking, and more than 1.5 million people are alive who would otherwise have died. The infrastructure we helped build to end polio is also being used to treat and prevent other diseases (including COVID-19) and create lasting impact in other areas of public health.
- Funding: Rotary has committed to raising $50 million per year for polio eradication. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match that 2-to-1, for a total commitment of $150 million each year.
- Rotary in action:
{wbr}{/wbr}More than 1 million Rotary members have donated their time and money to eradicate polio, and every year, hundreds of members work with health workers to vaccinate children in countries affected by polio.
