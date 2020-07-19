We all need to do our part in this public health crisis

Over the past few days, the city of Danville, like other areas, has experienced an increase in the number of new COVID- 19 cases per day. This is the inevitable result of reopening the economy and summer travel, combined with the public’s lack of discipline regarding social distancing.
In March, when much of the country was under stay-at-home orders, we were largely able to slow the spread and allow our health care community to gear up for its response. The medical community stocked up on personal protective equipment, ramped up testing and developed more effective means to treat the disease.
Those in charge of setting the rules about reopening made it clear to the public — we must work together if we are going to be able to safely reopen the economy and not have to go back to stay-at-home orders. Since the beginning, the city of Danville has encouraged people to follow the guidelines of our health professionals and experts. As doctors and public health experts learned more about the disease and how to best control the spread, guidelines were updated and we shared that information with the public. There are many people who deserve our thanks and appreciation including health experts, policy leaders who made unpopular decisions, essential workers and those who continue practicing social distancing guidelines.
Unfortunately, many people ignored (sometimes willfully) the guidelines and refused to socially distance and wear a mask when that was not possible. To this day, you can go to grocery stores in our community and see customers and employees who are either not wearing masks or are not wearing them properly. This is simply unacceptable.
For the sake of our economy, our small businesses, your jobs, our ability to safely reopen schools, and, especially, for the safety of others — pay attention to the latest guidance from experts on how to fight this disease. People of all ages are getting severely ill and sometimes dying. The evidence is overwhelming. Our health experts are motivated by one thing — to keep you healthy. To think otherwise is unreasonable and potentially dangerous.
I know we cherish our personal liberties. However, our society has always required each of us to give up a certain degree of personal liberty for us to function and overcome challenges. Every day, we follow traffic laws to keep each other safe. During national crises many of us are willing to risk their lives and make other sacrifices on behalf of our families, neighbors, and fellow Americans. This is a public health crisis and we all need to do our part to overcome it.
The latest guidance calls for us to continue to practice good hygiene, social distance by staying 6 feet apart and, when that is not possible (especially indoors), properly wear a mask — covering mouth and nose. Frankly, it’s a simple request and, unless you are among the rare people who can’t wear a mask for medical reasons, there is no good excuse to refuse to follow this guidance.
Likely none of us has done everything perfectly at all times, and that’s OK — as long as we are trying our best. We are all human; we all make mistakes; and we can all do better. I commit to doing better. Please join me.
Ken Larking is the city manager in Danville.
