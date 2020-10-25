Amendment 1 will end gerrymandering

To the editor:

This year, there are two Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. I write in strong support of Amendment 1, the Constitutional Amendment that will establish a bipartisan Redistricting Commission in Virginia.

Every ten years after the U.S. Census concludes, state legislatures across the country redraw their legislative districts to reflect population changes. Unfortunately, the practice of “Gerrymandering” — intentionally redrawing legislative districts to favor the political party in power, has created voting districts that often are not contiguous, not compact and in no way represent the voters of a geographic area.

Pittsylvania County has witnessed the negative impacts of Gerrymandering. In the 1990s, the Virginia General Assembly divided Pittsylvania County into six House of Delegate districts, all in an attempt to remove a sitting Delegate of an opposing political party.