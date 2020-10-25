Amendment 1 will end gerrymandering

To the editor:
This year, there are two Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. I write in strong support of Amendment 1, the Constitutional Amendment that will establish a bipartisan Redistricting Commission in Virginia.
Every ten years after the U.S. Census concludes, state legislatures across the country redraw their legislative districts to reflect population changes. Unfortunately, the practice of “Gerrymandering” — intentionally redrawing legislative districts to favor the political party in power, has created voting districts that often are not contiguous, not compact and in no way represent the voters of a geographic area.
Pittsylvania County has witnessed the negative impacts of Gerrymandering. In the 1990s, the Virginia General Assembly divided Pittsylvania County into six House of Delegate districts, all in an attempt to remove a sitting Delegate of an opposing political party.
In this current decade, the 20th Senate District (which includes Pittsylvania County) was drawn in an attempt to improve the chances of the incumbent state Senator being re-elected, but the incumbent lost re-election in 2011. The current Senate Districts within Pittsylvania County split numerous voting precincts. The railroad that intersects the western side of Chatham splits the Town of Chatham in two different Senate Districts. In addition, the Town of Gretna also is in two separate Senate Districts with the northwestern side of Gretna (west of Main Street and north of Vaden Street) in the 15th Senate District and the remaining part of Gretna in the 20th Senate District.
Virginia’s current redistricting process is broken. In 2019 and 2020, the Virginia General Assembly, in an attempt to take party politics out of the process, passed a bipartisan constitutional amendment proposal that, if approved by voters, will create Virginia’s first Redistricting Commission. If voters approve Amendment 1, it will give Virginians a chance to have fair legislative districts and end partisan Gerrymandering.
Under Amendment 1, legislative districts will be drawn by a bipartisan commission comprised of eight citizens and eight legislators, with one of the citizens serving as chair. The citizen selection process will be politically balanced and the final determination of who serves will be made by a panel of five retired circuit court judges.
A supermajority of commissioners will be required to approve final maps, meaning political parties will be prohibited from colluding against one another. The commission also will have clear rules to follow — things like following city and county boundaries and protecting against attempts to diminish minority voting power.
Virginia needs a bipartisan redistricting commission. Such a commission should have been enacted long ago. A vote for Amendment 1 is a vote to end partisan Gerrymandering and the establishment of compact legislative districts that keep communities of interest intact. I hope that you will join me in voting YES for Amendment 1.
WILL PACE
Chatham
