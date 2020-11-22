Brace for a media love fest

Brace for a media lovefest

Joe Biden keeps saying he knows how to bring this country together, and I would think most conservatives will get a good laugh from that statement.

We never are going to agree with liberal policies such as late-term abortions, sanctuary cities, open borders, higher taxes, Black Lives Matter movement (all lives matter), defunding the police, gun control and the other Democrat plans. Obviously, according to Joe Biden’s recent statements, we will get back into the Paris Climate Accord to send more of our tax money to foreign countries.

Maybe we also will get back into the Iranian nuclear fiasco and back to China taking advantage of us on trade deals. Yes, it sounds like they want all of us to suck it up and get on that train to Liberal Wonderland, where everything is free. The only problem with free college and forgiving student debt is that somebody has to pay for it, namely taxpayers. It is hard to beat Santa Claus.