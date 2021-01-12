Flame of freedom flickering

Flame of freedom flickers

The riot Jan. 6 at the Capitol was abhorrent. Loss of life is tragic. Those responsible should be prosecuted and punished. Violence is never an answer and cannot be defended no matter when or where it occurs except in war. In 2020, Black Lives Matter and antifa violence occurred often in Democrat-run cities and states. Many violators were not prosecuted.

Democrats blame President Trump for the Capitol riot just as they blamed him for the antifa/BLM riots. They say the president is “delusional” for questioning the 2020 election and embracing election “conspiracy theories.” These same Democrats for three-plus years embraced the false Russia conspiracy for which they never received public or legacy media ridicule.

I read the transcript of President Trump’s speech to see if I missed something. While the president spoke in typical rambling, broken sentences, at no time during his 1-hour 14-minute speech did he call for/incite the crowd to commit violence at the Capitol or anywhere else. Those who committed violence at the Capitol should be prosecuted. From now on the only criminals allowed into the Capitol should be members of Congress.