In Pittsylvania County, write-in candidates highlight town elections

For county elections in three Pittsylvania County towns, voters had to do more than simply fill in an oval.
They had to write out a name.
Each small town featured a different twist that seemed highly appropriate for a year known to throw daily curveballs.
In Chatham, while the ballot listed three candidates for three seats, Teresa Easley dropped out of the race in September after announcing she was moving out of the area. That left only Irvin Perry and Robert Thompson. Matt Bell, a former Register & Bee photographer and Chatham Star-Tribune writer who is now a marketing and communications specialist at Averett University, launched a write-in campaign.
On Tuesday night with absentee ballots still outstanding at 9 p.m., Perry had 88 votes and Thompson captured 110. There were 53 write-ins.
Now enters another twist. Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee told the Register & Bee earlier this week it’ll likely be Wednesday before before the write-in winner will be announced. While a machine captures the totals, election officials will need to examine the ballots to determine who the write-ins are.
A similar situation played out in Hurt. Collin Adams Jr. and Kathy Haymore Keesee were two candidates on the ballot for three seats. With absentee ballots still out at 9 p.m., Adams received 213 votes. Keesee garnered 245 votes, and a there were 127 write-ins. John Owuor previously announced a write-in campaign.
Gretna was the only locality that featured a somewhat contested race. There, Jim Hunt, James Gilbert and Dianne Jennings, the current vice-mayor, were all seeking reelection to the town council. Barbara Hubbard was running as the write-in candidate after filing campaign forms after the official deadline to be on the ballot.
There was still a precinct in Gretna that hadn’t reported at 9 p.m., along with absentee ballots.
In all three towns, mayors ran unopposed: Gary Hodnett in Hurt, Keith Motley in Gretna and Will Pace in Chatham.
