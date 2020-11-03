In Pittsylvania County, write-in candidates highlight town elections

For county elections in three Pittsylvania County towns, voters had to do more than simply fill in an oval.

They had to write out a name.

Each small town featured a different twist that seemed highly appropriate for a year known to throw daily curveballs.

In Chatham, while the ballot listed three candidates for three seats, Teresa Easley dropped out of the race in September after announcing she was moving out of the area. That left only Irvin Perry and Robert Thompson. Matt Bell, a former Register & Bee photographer and Chatham Star-Tribune writer who is now a marketing and communications specialist at Averett University, launched a write-in campaign.

On Tuesday night with absentee ballots still outstanding at 9 p.m., Perry had 88 votes and Thompson captured 110. There were 53 write-ins.

Now enters another twist. Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee told the Register & Bee earlier this week it’ll likely be Wednesday before before the write-in winner will be announced. While a machine captures the totals, election officials will need to examine the ballots to determine who the write-ins are.