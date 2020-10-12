Shanks for council

Shanks the right choice

I support the selection of Fred Shanks to fill the vacant seat on City Council.

The city needs continuity, especially at this time when many tremendous opportunities for economic development are in play. I believe Mr. Shanks has been a key player in attracting Caesars Entertainment and Morgan Olson to the city and can be a tremendous source of information and motivation for the upcoming referendum to be a success.

Fred also brings a wealth of information and knowledge concerning the actual engineering and construction needs for a development project, and this can be of tremendous benefit to the citizens of Danville as it seeks to bring new life to the Schoolfield District. Fred’s expertise will be of tremendous help in completing and recruiting for the biggest remaining economic prize, the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill.

Fred was the next highest vote-getter in the City Council election. While this is not the final word on the selection of the replacement council member, it should remain a major factor to be considered. Fred’s next highest vote-getting standing indicates he already has broad support in our community, the community recognizes his service and he has economic development forefront in his mind.