Shanks has done much for Danville

To the editor:

I have had the pleasure of serving on various regional boards with Fred Shanks over the past 4 years to include the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority, Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board, and the West Piedmont Planning District Commission, all of which, in some part, advances the economic development in our area.

Fred’s background as a professional engineer and land surveyor along with his experience in both the private sector and city government made his input instrumental in bringing projects into our area, like the Morgan Olsen relocation to Cane Creek Centre Industrial Park with its 700-plus jobs.

Fred has been a critical member of our region’s economic development team over the past 12 years and I hope the residents of Danville will recognize how important he is to the success of the future development of the Southern Virginia Megasite (SVA). His significant input for most of the infrastructure projects there has been invaluable in making the SVA one of the best mega-park prospects in the nation. It is only a matter of time before we bring in that Tier 1 manufacturing company that will transform Southside Virginia for years to come!