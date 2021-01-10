Volunteers keep our community safe

To the editor:

As your elected Board of Supervisors, we understand the prominent role volunteer stations play in keeping our communities safe at all times of day and night, but also in bringing our communities together. We want to thank the many volunteers who served at the 640 Community Rescue Squad over the years, and we want to thank the station’s leadership for funding EMS staff to ensure the community will continue to receive quality and quick emergency services.

Because we believe in our volunteers and community stations, such as 640, we have continued to increase our investments in them, financial and otherwise, over the past several years. We have increased funding to our local volunteer fire and rescue departments by 76% since 2018. We also are in the midst of negotiations with Franklin County, surrounding funding for the two Cool Branch departments, all because we believe our agencies deserve significant financial support from the localities they serve.