Volunteers keep our community safe

To the editor:
As your elected Board of Supervisors, we understand the prominent role volunteer stations play in keeping our communities safe at all times of day and night, but also in bringing our communities together. We want to thank the many volunteers who served at the 640 Community Rescue Squad over the years, and we want to thank the station’s leadership for funding EMS staff to ensure the community will continue to receive quality and quick emergency services.
Because we believe in our volunteers and community stations, such as 640, we have continued to increase our investments in them, financial and otherwise, over the past several years. We have increased funding to our local volunteer fire and rescue departments by 76% since 2018. We also are in the midst of negotiations with Franklin County, surrounding funding for the two Cool Branch departments, all because we believe our agencies deserve significant financial support from the localities they serve.
In addition to supporting the volunteer stations, Pittsylvania County has stepped in to cover the gaps and ensure continuity of coverage by bringing on our own team of paid medical personnel stationed in Hurt, Chatham, and Mt. Hermon. Thanks to the financial contributions of 640 Rescue Squad, another crew with a quick response vehicle will be joining them 13 hours, seven days per week. We are appreciative of 640 leadership funding additional paid staff, encouraging the remaining volunteers to continue running calls with the Pittsylvania County Public Safety equipment and staff, and titling equipment to Gretna Fire and Rescue and its building to Pittsylvania County Public Safety.