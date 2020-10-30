Trump isn’t perfect, but he’s the better choice

As the most important election day in the history of America approaches, it is astonishing that we learn of the incredible level of corruption embedded in and around the Democratic candidate for president, former Vice President Joe Biden. All this time, Americans thought Hilary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation were the most corrupt politicians in history. Well, lo and behold, come to find out the Clintons are mere small potatoes compared to the Biden Mafia and the level of accepting payoff money from established foreign enemies like China, Kazakhstan and Ukraine, and probably others we aren’t aware of yet.

It seems Mr. Hunter Biden was the instigator-in-chief for the “Biden Mafia Family” in shaking down foreign enemies’ contributions to the “Biden Mafia.” All to secure priority access to Vice President Biden while he was in office as Obama’s VP, and to secure his favors. For instance, let’s just say, proclaiming on video, to secure the firing of a certain Ukrainian government prosecutor who happens to be looking into corruption of his son Hunter’s board of director’s employer, and then claiming on said video, “If the prosecutor wasn’t fired before I leave in 6 hours, they [Ukraine] wouldn’t be getting the 1.5 billion dollar aid” from the United States. Then VP Biden says, “What do you know, son of a b, he got fired.” Anybody hear of a quid pro quo recently?