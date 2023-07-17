The Shelton & Williams band performed Thursday night for Danville Parks and Recreation's Music at the Market concert series. The Danville-based group is known for playing a selection of classic country, gospel, blues, traditional and progressive bluegrass. While people in pop-up chairs relaxed in the hot and humid conditions at the Community Market, another group battled it out in the Tossing at the Crossing Cornhole Tournament in anothet area. The next music and cornhole evening is planned to start at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 featuring The Old 97 band.