Tunstall cruises to 72-38 victory over Patrick County

Tunstall sophomore Jamarcus Brown scored a team-high 19 points, junior D’dric Rogers and sophomore Jailyn Edmonds recorded eight steals and Tunstall cruised to a 72-38 victory over Patrick County in Piedmont District action Friday night.

Brown also added four rebounds and two steals while Rogers chipped in with 14 points and Edmonds added 12 points and four assists. Sophomore Lathan Witcher added 11 to give the Trojans four players in double-digit scoring.

Playing in its first game of the year, Tunstall (9-2, 4-0 Piedmont) picked up right where it left off, dominating Patrick County in the second quarter to break open a tight game. The Trojans outscored the Cougars 30-11 in the frame to take a 45-19 lead into the break.

Rogers was a difference maker in the second quarter, leading Tunstall with eight points while Edmonds and Witcher scored six as well. Brown added five in the big frame.

The Trojans kept the momentum rolling in the third quarter, outscoring the Cougars 22-13. Rogers added six in the frame while Brown and Edmonds each finished with four apiece.

Patrick County (0-6, 0-2) kept things close in the opening quarter. Junior Jai Penn led the Cougars with six points in the frame while Payton Stovall chipped in with two.

Penn led the Cougars with 12 points while Stovall and Triston Underwood each chipped in with five points apiece.

Tunstall returns to action Monday when it travels to Ringgold for a non-district matchup against cross-county rival Dan River at 7 p.m.