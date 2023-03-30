Junior Carter Richardson’s two-RBI single in the sixth and an impressive outing from senior Raymond Ladd made way for the Trojans 4-3 victory over the Cougars on Wednesday night.

Tunstall extends their streak to four games, while Patrick County’s streak of six wins came to an end.

Trailing by one run in the top of the sixth, the Trojans remained patient at the dish as Patrick Snow started off the inning with a walk. Soon after, Peyton Henderson, battling after seeing eight pitches during his at-bat, managed to work up a walk of his own to put the Trojans with runners on first and second with no outs.

Snow advanced to second on a Cougars balk prior to Henderson’s walk.

Patrick County turned to their bullpen after Henderson reached base. With a fresh arm on the bump, the Cougars collected two consecutive outs on a strikeout and sacrifice bunt. But the Trojans sacrifice advanced Henderson and Snow into scoring position.

Rolling back to the top of the Trojans lineup, Richardson, down in a pitchers count, came in clutch with a base hit toward the Cougars shortstop, scoring Snow and Henderson to take the 4-3 lead.

Over the course of the next two innings, Ladd shut down the Cougars lineup. Ladd struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth and retired the side to secure the victory.

Ladd dazzled on the mound for the Trojans. The Radford commit went the distance and racked up 14 strikeouts while only allowing three hits.

Tunstall came out of the gates hot to lead off in the top of the first. Richardson and Mason Lovern reached base on back-to-back singles to put runners at the corners with no outs. Ladd helped bring home their first run on a hard ground ball to the Cougars shortstop, reaching base on a Patrick County error that scored Richardson. Tyler Spencer doubled on a fly to centerfield to extend their lead to 2-0 with no outs.

Patrick County managed to get out of the jam by ending the inning with a pair of strikeouts.

The Cougars responded in the bottom half with an RBI single to right field from sophomore Jackson Horton, scoring junior Stuart Callahan from second with two outs to cut the deficit to a one-run game.

After three scoreless innings, Patrick County made their presence known in the bottom of the first. Sophomore Gavin Fain led off with a single and senior Jaivontae Penn reached on base via Tunstall error to put runners at first and second. Senior Martin Sawyers laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Fain and Penn into scoring position with one. Following a strikeout, Horton doubled into right field to give the Cougars a 3-2 lead.

Richardson, Lovern and Spencer accounted for all of Tunstall’s six hits, with each one going 2-4 at the plate.

Horton ended his night by going 2-3 with three RBI’s.

Junior Tucker Swails was tabbed as the starting pitcher for the Cougars. Swails pitched six innings, allowing five hits on four runs with eight strikeouts. Penn pitched the lone inning in relief.

The Trojans return home on Friday, taking on George Washington High School.

Patrick County will try to get back into the win column on Friday, as they head out to Halifax County to take on the Comets.

Both games are Piedmont District matchups, with first pitch at 5 p.m.