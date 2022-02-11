Looks to me like 8 week old boys JD, Perry, Turk and their sister Carla from the “Scrubs litter” are... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Caswell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide at Lucky's bar, just across the state line in Providence, North Carolina.
A Danville man died in a Sunday evening single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County, Virginia State Police report.
The shooting occurred between 1:45 and 2 a.m. Sunday.
Emilee Kathryn Poteat, formerly employed as a Sovah Health-Danville registered nurse — was sentenced Friday in Danville's federal court.
John Fisher, co-owner at Fisher & Watkins Funeral Home and a former broadcaster, died last week at a hospital in Virginia Beach at 68.
One local artist is painting his way to fame on YouTube — one customized shoe at a time.
A seemingly surprise burst of winter weather Monday morning led to multiple crashes, including one on U.S. 58 just over the line in Halifax Co…
He pleaded guilty in October 2020.
Workers reported the suspect flashed a gun and demanded money.
Complications surrounding hospital diversions are adding an extra burden to emergency volunteers serving in rural areas of Southside Virginia.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.