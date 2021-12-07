Two masked men hold up convenience store in Danville

Two masked men armed with a gun robbed the Goodyear Boulevard Fas Mart convenience store Monday night in Danville, police report.

Authorities said the two suspects came into the store at about 9:45 p.m. Monday, showed a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Both ran away toward Newgass Street, an area toward the back of the business, a Tuesday evening news release reported.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact the department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media or using the crime tips app CARE.