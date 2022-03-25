United States Attorney’s Office teams up with Danville's Project Imagine

The United States Department of Justice is teaming up next week with a Danville program that aims to give at-risk and gang-affiliated teens a future off the street.

The nationally recognized Project Imagine will partner with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia for a Wednesday youth training event at Averett University, the justice department announced.

“The work of Project Imagine aligns perfectly with the Department of Justice’s emphasis on community outreach, and our Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said in a statement.

While prioritizing prosecution of offenders, the department also acknowledges a role it must play to steer young residents away from a life of crime.

"For me, preventing crime is just as important as a prosecution,” Kavanaugh said.

Robert David, the youth services and gang violence prevention coordinator for the city of Danville, launched Project Imagine in 2018. The program consists of a nine-week paid work experience and mentoring while on the job with a partnering agency.

The philosophy is to make a positive "image" in the mind of a youth so he or she can "imagine" a life absent of crime and gangs.

Participants in Project Imagine — individuals under 21 years old — are referred to the program from police, courts, schools and parents.

“It’s impossible to make an educated decision with erroneous information,” David said in the release. “Our hope is that the truth overrides any myths about federal law and gang life, and a better decision will be the outcome.”

The program received the President’s Award from the Virginia Municipal League in October 2019 and in 2020, David was named a winner of the Frederic Milton Thrasher Award by the National Gang Crime Research Center.

At the Wednesday event, Rachel Swartz, an assistant United States attorney and coordinator of Project Safe Neighborhoods for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District, will talk to Project Imagine's youth about general concepts of the federal law, including things like conspiracy and aiding and abetting, the release stated.

“The goal of both our organizations is for our youth to understand how to avoid dangerous behavior they might otherwise view as ‘just helping out’ a friend,” Kavanaugh said. “We are thrilled to partner with Project Imagine on March 30 and at similar events beyond.”