UPDATE: Altavista woman dies in wreck involving train in Pittsylvania County

A 35-year-old Altavista woman died Wednesday night in a wreck that involved a train in Pittsylvania County. 

Dispatchers received a 911 call at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday regarding a collision involving a train and a vehicle, said Chris Key, interim public safety director for Pittsylvania County. 

The incident occurred at U.S. 29 and Sycamore Creek Road, he said. 

Cheryl Blanche Clark was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro when it ran off the right side of the roadway and hit an embankment, Virginia State Police reported Thursday morning. Clark was thrown from the vehicle in the impact.

The Camaro stopped on the railroad tracks and was later struck by a train, police stated.

Clark, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene before the collision with the train, police reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

