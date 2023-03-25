A Saturday morning fire damaged a Danville school rendering the kitchen unusable, but classes are expected to resume Monday like normal, officials report.

It was about 11:45 a.m. when the Danville Fire Department responded to Woodberry Hills Elementary School, according to a news release.

It only took crews 4 minutes to arrive. When they got to the scene, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the back corner of the school located at 614 Audubon Drive in the northern part of the city.

Some flames had extended inside the building, battalion chief Thomas E. Napier Jr. reported.

“DFD crews made an interior attack on the fire with a quick knockdown and other units searched the interior of the school to verify that no one was occupying the building,” Napier wrote in the release.

However, the fire did not extend to the roof, according to the report.

The release did not detail the extent of the damage, however Danville Public Schools spokesperson Lanie Davis confirmed to the Register & Bee there was “quite a bit of damage” to the kitchen area of the school.

“The full extent is still being evaluated, but it is unusable for the time being,” Davis wrote in an email Saturday evening. “Going forward, we plan to use Galileo’s kitchen to make food to be delivered back to Woodberry.”

The school is expected to be in operation Monday, she said.

The Danville Fire Marshal’s Office and Danville Police Department crime scene are conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.

When reached Saturday afternoon, Matt Bell, a spokesperson for the Danville Police Department, referred questions about the incident to the Danville Fire Department.

In all, 16 members of the fire department responded to the school with three engines, a ladder truck, a support unit and a command unit.

In addition to the police department helping on scene, the Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Utilities and maintenance crews from Danville Public Schools also responded.