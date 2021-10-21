Venice
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the deadly shooting last month at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair, author…
Tunstall District Supervisor Vic Ingram was censured Tuesday night by fellow Pittsylvania County supervisors after text messages surfaced and …
An early Sunday morning fire caused significant damage to Blue Ridge Fiberboard in Danville.
Danville officials want to amend its enterprise zone boundaries.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
A 81-year-old missing man from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has "possible personal connections" to the Danville area, the Danville Police Department announced Friday afternoon.
Resident of Virginia assisted living facility charged in stabbing of two female residents, one of whom died
The stabbing is the second at the facility in 3 1/2 months.
A $5 million Department of Defense grant will help train shipbuilding workers in Danville.
Dominion CEO says company failed to vet secretive anti-Youngkin PAC it donated to, asks for $200,000 back
Dominion Energy's CEO sent an email to company employees Monday morning saying the company's political action committee had failed to properly vet an anti-Glenn Youngkin PAC it gave large donations to, and is asking for its money back.
Four new fatalities — two Danville residents and two who resided in Pittsylvania County — were added to logs Monday morning by the Virginia Department of Health.