Darling little Vera was sprung from the shelter with her brother Bradley. They were 6 weeks old and in danger...
Vera
After outcry from tenants, the city reversed course and restored the service.
A 15-year-old student is in custody after a gun was found Tuesday afternoon at George Washington High School in Danville.
Earlquan Williams, the second man charged in the fatal shooting of Jaylan Fitzgerald last year, will serve 16 1/2 years in prison for the murder.
A 3-year-old was hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon in the Java community of Pittsylvania County.
Authorities discovered drugs in an investigation of a fatal Aug. 16 shooting at Halifax Street, according to a search warrant filed Friday.
CHATHAM — Take hold of your life, grab new experiences and make things happen, Hargrave Military Academy’s new president told roughly 150 cade…
A well-known Iredell County, N.C., farmer died in an accident Monday evening.
Pittsylvania County's interim administrator — in place since February following the firing of Davis Smitherman — is stepping down.
He’s one of four men worldwide discovered to have antibodies that aggressively kill the invading virus.
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race.