Virginia lawmakers convene in person for special session

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The entire General Assembly returned to the state Capitol for the first time in over a year Monday, kicking off a short special session to elect judges and adjust the state budget to account for billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money.

Some lawmakers wore masks and plexiglass dividers separated members' desks in the Senate chamber as a precaution against COVID-19, but Monday marked something of a return to business as usual. Lawmakers had not met indoors in person since the 2020 regular session ended, with meetings since then taking place virtually or in special event centers because of the pandemic.

“I would like to start with two words: Welcome back,” House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn told her chamber to applause.

Over the course of about two weeks, legislators will be taking up a wide-ranging budget proposal crafted by Gov. Ralph Northam and fellow Democratic leaders. It calls for spending most of Virginia's $4.3 billion share of American Rescue Plan funding on wide-ranging initiatives, including: increasing broadband access, supporting small businesses and tourism, paying for air quality improvements in public schools, boosting mental health and substance-abuse treatment, and backfilling the state’s unemployment trust fund.