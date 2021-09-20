Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister ‘laid it on the line’ against West Virginia

Burmiester found Jalen Holston on a check down for a 29-yard score in the fourth quarter. He completed passes to Tre Turner and Kaleb Smith for first downs to set up the touchdown.

But concerns about the team’s passing game remain.

Burmeister didn’t get anything down field in the first half with Tech averaging only 9.6 yards per completion (West Virginia averaged 15.7 yards per completion in the half) and a pair of incompletions at the end of the second quarter in the end zone to Tayvion Robinson were costly. One of those was tipped at the line of scrimmage by a defender.

According to Pro Football Focus, Burmeister was 5 of 13 on throws of 10 yards or more for 98 yards with a touchdown.

“As far as the execution of it all, I have to look at it and see, but I don’t think there’s any doubt that he was giving it his all,” Fuente said.

Without looking at the film, Fuente said he didn’t feel like Burmeister was holding onto the ball too long.

“Certainly there have been times, but usually when he’s holding onto it, he’s on the move,” Fuente said. “The couple times we got sacked in the pocket there, I mean, I didn’t really feel like that was because we were holding the ball too long.