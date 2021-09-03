Virus fumbles schedule for high school football in Dan River Region

COVID-19 is running interference with Friday night football in the Dan River Region.

The Tunstall Trojans were set to play against the Chatham Cavaliers on Friday night. However, both schools will have wait out until Sept. 10 to face off.

Cavaliers head coach Jack Turner confirmed to the Register & Bee the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Tunstall after contact tracing. Tunstall High School announced on its official Facebook page Thursday morning the game was postponed without providing a reason. The rescheduled game will still take place in Chatham with a start time of 7 p.m.

Before the postponement, Tunstall was entering this week with a 26-14 win against county foe Dan River. For Chatham, they were coming off a 48-0 blowout victory over Prince Edward County.

That announcement comes after George Washington High School's season open was delayed, again.

The Eagles were set to play against the Amherst County Lancers at GW on Saturday. But due to positive tests on Amherst's squad, they no longer had enough players to field a team. The Lancers were forced to forfeit, giving the Eagles an easy win to start the season without even hitting the field.