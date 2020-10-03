Vote no to casino in Danville

The casino issue has been bothering me since I read about it in the paper over a year and a half ago.

According to the figures I read in the Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2020, edition of the Register and Bee, concerning a casino coming to Danville, the minuses outweigh the plusses.

How on earth can Danville’s leaders let the devil’s business into our city when we already have enough trouble?

We need jobs that will give people work to take care of their families, not a casino that will beg every cent from people who cannot resist the devil’s temptation.

The casino gives practically nothing most of the time. Who wants to put out something and get nothing in return for it?

The casino is interested in making money for themselves. At the end of the article praising the worth of the casino to Danville, the estimated income to Danville was printed. It was less than what Danville would have to pay out in crime and the infinite cost in destroying families. That doesn’t sound like good business sense to me.

What has happened to Danville as the “City of Churches?” How many of you leaders claim to be Christians, and support gambling?