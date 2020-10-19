Vote yes to future by voting no to casino

To the editor:

Easy money is sleazy money. Gambling can become an addiction. Are you willing to bet that won’t happen to a fellow citizen?

A river that takes the path of least resistance becomes crooked. Ever heard there are no guarantees in life? I will “bet” lives will be negatively impacted by a casino. How long will any employee last working in the gambling industry, in an environment plagued with constant employee turnover?

The reality is in stark contrast to what is being pushed and advertised. Once a casino comes in, other unsavory miseries will follow. All you folks know that and exactly what that is! Jobs are created designed to favor the “house” over the “customer.” We all know that as well, and recognize that fleeting pleasure and instant gratification are not gateways to successful communities or lives.

If Danville will wait for legitimate business development designed for products and/or services that uplift rather than destroy, our community will be much better served.