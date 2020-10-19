Vote yes to future by voting no to casino
To the editor:
Easy money is sleazy money. Gambling can become an addiction. Are you willing to bet that won’t happen to a fellow citizen?
A river that takes the path of least resistance becomes crooked. Ever heard there are no guarantees in life? I will “bet” lives will be negatively impacted by a casino. How long will any employee last working in the gambling industry, in an environment plagued with constant employee turnover?
The reality is in stark contrast to what is being pushed and advertised. Once a casino comes in, other unsavory miseries will follow. All you folks know that and exactly what that is! Jobs are created designed to favor the “house” over the “customer.” We all know that as well, and recognize that fleeting pleasure and instant gratification are not gateways to successful communities or lives.
If Danville will wait for legitimate business development designed for products and/or services that uplift rather than destroy, our community will be much better served.
Do what is right, not what is expedient. Do what is just. A “no” vote on gambling is a “yes” vote for our “better future.” Do we and our community leaders have the common sense, fortitude, and integrity to say “No thank you” to the self serving promises and enticements of the gambling industry?
The key to your better future is an honest vote to suppress a future mess! You and your families’ future will be determined by your vote. Community leaders are often eager to tell us, “Look what I did,” but they are not so willing to tell us, “Look what I hid. Learn to think [for yourself], it will profit thee well, for there is so little competition.”
TIMOTHY CARPENTER
Danville
