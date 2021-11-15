Washington confirms Chase Young's injury is season-ending

Young then headed toward the locker room, draping his arms on the shoulders of two people for support while he limped off. He gave teammates a speech of encouragement at halftime and returned to the sideline on crutches later.

WHAT’S WORKING

Washington's defense shined with and without Young against Brady and the Buccaneers, pressuring the 44-year-old quarterback plenty and intercepting him twice. Third-down defense, which was the unit's worst category during the first few games of the season, was much better, holding Tampa Bay to a 40% conversion rate.

“We eliminated the stupid mistakes,” defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. “We made them drive the length of the field and not go over the top on us. This is what happens when you do things the right way. But what separates the good teams from the bad teams is being able to do this on a weekly basis.”

The offense is clicking, too, with quarterback Taylor Heinicke showing off some of the chemistry he has developed with the receivers. Heinicke isn't perfect, but the clock-killing, 19-play, 80-yard drive over 10:26 showed how he could manage a situation like a veteran and Washington's ability to run the ball.