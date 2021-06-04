Watch Now: Hinton's PK lifts Jefferson Forest to victory over E.C. Glass

Zach Hinton stood in perhaps the loneliest spot on the pitch at Lynchburg City Stadium on Friday evening.
It was the 59th minute of Jefferson Forest's rematch against E.C. Glass, and all eyes were on the Cavaliers senior. His team stood behind him. Twelve yards in front stood Glass goalie Jackson Miller. Hinton took center stage for the penalty kick that, depending on your viewpoint, should or shouldn't have taken place.
That his attempt followed a controversial call didn't matter to Hinton. The important thing was burying the shot, and that's just what he did.
Hinton played his approach low. It bounced once on its way to the goal and then slipped past a diving Miller for a 1-0 lead that stood for the remainder of the game, and Jefferson Forest (8-0) defeated Glass for the second time this season to claim the Seminole District regular-season title.
"I love taking the PK and having the opportunity," Hinton said. "When it went in, my whole body just flashed, and I knew it was time to go celebrate with my team."
Hinton's shot followed a collision between Miller and JF midfielder Kyle Butcher. Miller had emerged out of goal minutes earlier to wrap up a loose ball, and he and Butcher collided then, too, with Butcher being issued a yellow card on the play. This time, though, it was Miller who the referee deemed had committed a penalty.
"It's the ref's final decision no matter what," Miller said after recording six saves for Glass (7-2). "I can't do anything about it. Off of the two that I challenged where I had to go out and meet the ball first, for goalkeepers you have to touch the ball before you hit them, or that's when the call [is made]. So I guess from the ref's perspective I hit the player before I hit the ball. So that's probably why they called the PK. ... To me, I'm pretty sure I touched the ball first, but it was really close."
Butcher was forced to exit the game because of visible blood on his body after the collision. He selected Hinton to take the PK in his absence.
"Depends on which coach you ask about the penalty," Jefferson Forest coach Scott Zaring said, referencing the call Glass viewed as questionable. Then he added, "Zach, just without a doubt, stepped right up."
The win gives Jefferson Forest the No. 1 seed in the Region 4D tournament, which begins June 14. Glass could serve as the region's No. 2 or 3 seed, depending on what takes place in the final week of the regular season.
The two teams locked into a fierce battle from the outset Friday, and each squad had several chances to take the lead early. They went into halftime scoreless, and Forest appeared to begin the second half with urgency, attacking with the ball more often. Glass responded with attacks of its own.
"It just seemed like it kept going back and forth across the field the whole time," Miller said. "Real evenly matched."
In interviews Thursday, both Zaring and Glass coach Randy Turille talked about the possibility that the game could come down to one play — a lapse in judgement, a heroic shot, a lucky (or unlucky) development.
It all came down to Hinton's PK, in part because the JF defense made the shot stand and goalie Christian Hecker finished with four saves.
Turille knows being a referee is difficult, and he didn't blame Friday's ref for the loss. "It's a split-second decision," he said.
Still, this one hurt for Glass, especially because if the call had gone the other way, Glass would have gone one man up.
"These kids are out here battling their guts out and then you lose on that," Turille said. "Always my gripe when I reffed as well was never make the difference in the outcome of the game. Nobody should even know you're out there. That's your goal as a referee."
Glass striker Randy Trost said Glass "had nothing to hang our heads about." In the 21st minute, the senior eyed Hecker advancing far out of the box and raced toward the JF goal with the ball. He unleashed a shot to Hecker's left, but the JF goalie spun and dived backward for the save. That was just one example of the chances both teams had in this one.
"Both goalies played well," Trost said. "Just unfortunate the way it ended for us. ... Despite the loss, obviously it was a fun game. Both teams played extremely well. Extremely emotional, extremely physical."
While Hinton prepared for his shot, Zaring turned his back and walked down the sideline, away from the play.
"I was just gonna let the crowd react for me," Zaring said. The cheers told him he could rest easy.
"It doesn't matter who's on what team," Zaring said. "This game is always going to be a one-goal game. Sometimes it works out in our favor, sometimes it works out in theirs. But at the end of the day, there's mutual respect."