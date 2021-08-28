WATCH NOW: Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam gets to see skills students are learning at Henry County Public Schools' Career Academy

Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam on Friday pet a goat, saw the inner workings of an early precursor to pinball machines and fiddled with an oversized blue plastic slug.
It was all part of her visit to Henry County Public Schools’ Career Academy, part of a tour she is making of schools across the commonwealth.
Henry County Public Schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer and Career Academy's Mike Minter led Northam and her entourage, which included Assistant Secretary of Education Tori Feyrer, around the grounds of the academy, which is in the former Figsboro Elementary School.
In the cybersecurity class, taught by Donna Hicks, students were working on coding. Northam told them about her daughter, a web developer who makes apps and websites. “She’s what they call a unicorn, which means she does both ends of the spectrum. She does the artwork on the front end, and she does the coding on the back end. She’s does both, and that’s so rare that they call her a unicorn,” Northam said.
Her son uses computers and robotics to operate on brains, she told them.
“There are a lot of jobs wanting smart young people like you all right now,” Northam told the students. “They’re talking about the talent pipeline we have here in Virginia, and that’s you. We were just talking to a bunch of people from all over the world, and he [Gov. Ralph Northam] said y’all are our greatest asset.”
She picked up and moved around a blue plastic articulated slug, which had been made in the classroom’s 3-D printer, and Hicks showed her some items students were making for others to use.
Northam visited the cosmetology class, where first-year students were fixing the hair of mannequins, using brushes, curlers, curling irons and flattening irons. One girl was practicing giving a manicure.
Instructor Sheree Dandridge showed Northam around and said that, when they are in their second year, the students would work on the hair of live models.
HVAC and industrial maintenance instructor Jerry Byrd showed her around his lab, where boys were rewiring a vintage bowling game. He told Northam that pinball games have the same wiring as cranes or refrigerators, so working on them is an engaging way for students to learn those skills.
Students showed her the original game control board with a tangle of old wires. She asked one how old it, was and a student said he figured maybe from the 1970s. More like the 1910s, Byrd said, and the adults laughed at teenagers’ ideas of how “old” is defined.
Minter said the students fix video games for Uptown Pinball, and then “we put a sticker with our logo on it so they know they’ve done the work.”
It was from there to another building loud with the sounds of machinery, and bright with the sparks of students welding.
It was only the students’ first week to be working in that lab, and they had become competent in many things, Byrd said. They had spent their first week of classes learning safety procedures.
Naming a goat
Outside, in a large barn, students demonstrated how they cared for animals under agricultural science teacher Darryl Holland. “A lot of our animals are rescues,” Minter said.
Students raise beef cattle and sell the meat, and they also raise eggs from the chickens, Minter said. “They run their own business with it.”
Northam watched as MaKayla Dillon enticed a bull calf to the scale to be weighed by leading it forward to follow a bowl of feed.
Outside, she saw boys working on a roof for an animal shelter. As she was petting a black goat with a white belt, the goat frolicked around and knocked over its water bucket.
“They do it themselves every day,” a student told her reassuringly. Northam asked him the goat’s name, and when he said it didn’t have one, Northam suggested “Oreo.”
Then she left the relentless summer sun into the shade, where students talked to her about trees.
Northam passed out her “first lady challenge coins” to the students. “In military families, when you do something outstanding, often your commanding officer will give you a challenge coin, so I hope it brings you guys good luck,” she said. The backs of the coins featured different native Virginia species.
The students also gave her gifts they had made. Representing cybersecurity students, Logan Short gave her a 3-D model of the Eiffel Tower, because, he said, in researching her they learned that her dream vacation would be to go to Paris. Nicholas Stoneman presented her with a whimsical metal insect.
Lots of school visits
Northam is on a tour of schools across Virginia. Each year she has visited about 50 schools, and the Career Academy is the 13th school she has visited this school year. She is either accompanied by the secretary of education or, as the case Friday, Feyrer.
“I often ask at the end of a visit, ‘What is your challenge now?’ … We can take that back” to lawmakers in Richmond to guide them in their decisions.
“Each locality has great strengths that cater to their population, and different challenges. Many things are the same,” but differences include “child care deserts in the southwest,” and the challenge of 50 or 60 languages in Northern Virginia.
She said early childhood is important.
“What we’re finding out through research is we have to look younger and younger,” Northam said. “When we deal with developing brains, in those first few years of life, 90% of the brain is developed before a child even gets to kindergarten. … So the state now has almost doubled the amount of subsidy programming for folks to be able to have quality early childhood training opportunities.”
The Northam administration has worked hard for educational funding for issues such as “teacher pay raises despite the economics of this difficult last year and to make sure we prioritize and put our money where our heart is into school opportunities. When we get to see it and it’s working and touching the lives of kids it’s so exciting,” she said.
She said that in-person learning is important for academic, social, emotional and physical benefits. “This is the way kids learn, especially” children with special needs, young children and English-language learners.
Strayer said students’ joy upon being back in classrooms has been evident, and they greet her and other staff with great enthusiasm now, more heartily than in the school years before the isolation of the pandemic. The teachers “are just as excited, if not more so, than the kids.”
“We are so grateful to those families who have worked really hard to make sure they’re getting vaccinated, to make sure the kids have the masks, until we get them a vaccine, which should be soon,” Northam said. “The governor’s talking about a month or two out, which is what Dr. Fauci is saying.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com