We actually need more immigration

The nation’s most-quoted demographer is William Frey of the Brookings Institute. He writes that we’re inevitably headed for even slower growth in the future and tells us the only thing that can change those trendlines: “The U.S. population continues to age, and Census Bureau projections show that this will further result in lower levels of natural increase [the rate by which births outnumber deaths]. This suggests that the nation will need to increase immigration to keep future growth rates from falling even more starkly.”

You might want to read that last sentence again. The hysteria over immigration is utterly at odds with demographic and economic reality. We need more immigration, not less. Rural communities that are losing population should among the loudest voices clamoring for more immigration. Yes, immigration should be orderly — we can’t just have people walk across the southern border. And we might want to give more priority to some people than others — younger immigrants, immigrants with certain skills. But we do need more people, especially younger people, or our slowing population rates will lead to some unhappy places.