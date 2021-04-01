Danville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
