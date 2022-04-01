Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.