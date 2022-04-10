Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.