Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.