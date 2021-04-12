 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Danville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert