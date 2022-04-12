This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
