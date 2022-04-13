Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today.…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It'…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's conditions…
Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast…
This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.