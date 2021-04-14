Danville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
