Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

