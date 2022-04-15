 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

