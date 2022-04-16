 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

