Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Monday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.