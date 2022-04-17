 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Monday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert