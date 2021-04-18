Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Danville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.