Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

